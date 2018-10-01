Progressive brings property management system revolution to Malta

Progressive, a property management system (PMS) that can make the difference between an average business and an excellent one, is collaborating with the hospitality management software Mews in Malta.

“Mews is probably the most cutting-edge hotel system on the market,” said Alex Grima, director and founder of Progressive. “The system is seamlessly integrated with online booking engines and is completely focused around the guest experience. It automates manual tasks in payments, management of bookings, housekeeping and accounting, allowing front office personnel to focus on hotel guests.”

From a simple and user-friendly, six-step booking engine to a revolutionary online check-in system, this hotel software is made to achieve the best guest interaction possible. Employees can also use the training resources available online on the Mews University portal. The PMS is based on the cloud, which makes it extremely mobile-friendly: users can now have a fully informed team within seconds, no matter the location or device used.

Mews also offers the conve­nience to download reports, giving new ways to explore more opportunities. The hotel management system also offers integrations with other software, such as accounting systems (Sage Business Cloud/Sage One Accounting) and point of sale systems (LightSpeed).