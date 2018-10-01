Only 39% of local companies have talent strategy

Talent management has become Malta’s main HR challenge. The country’s economic growth and influx of foreign companies have led to an increase in the demand for workers and the creation of new job profiles, making the management of talent a priority for local businesses.

Sixty per cent of Maltese companies have identified motivating and retaining their staff as their top priority for the coming 12 months. At the same time only 39 per cent have a talent strategy. This data emerges from this year’s HR Pulse Survey report, an annual survey carried out jointly between PWC Malta and FHRD.

The 2018 FHRD HR conference theme addresses the salient points of how talent can be managed and nurtured in organisations, how it can be leveraged to create a positive workplace, and how to keep talent engaged. Managing talent has become a source of competitive advantage for local entities, and if managed well, it can improve business performance in the long run.

The successful management of talent is a core element of any business strategy and must be fully integrated within all employee-related processes of the organisation. Management and HR therefore need to continue playing a critical role in helping Maltese businesses attract and retain talent.

Malta’s annual HR Conference has over the past years developed into the largest HR event in Malta, bringing together the island’s HR Community for a day of learning and networking.

For this year’s edition 400 delegates have already registered, all coming from a wide range of organisations. The conference also has a trade show running in parallel with more than 25 exhibitors offering invaluable advice and business solutions.

As per previous editions, FHRD has lined up a number of well-established international keynote speakers, together with speakers from local organisations. Two keynotes by Philips and Swarovski will be delivered at the beginning and at the end of the event. In between, six workshops dealing with the various facets of talent will be held, together with a panel of local HR leaders coming from different industry sectors who will discuss Malta’s talent scenario.

The event will be held at the Hilton Conference Centre on October 19 and is accredited by the Malta Institute of Accountants as per the Accountancy Board’s CPE scheme.

To register for the event one can visit www.fhrd.org/2018conf or e-mail events@fhrd.org for more info.