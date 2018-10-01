Business Leaders Malta are organising their next business insight event on Wednesday at The Xara Lodge, limits of Rabat. The keynote is by Andrew Harvey, who states that “it’s probably fair to say that many outside the profession wouldn’t put the words ‘marketing’ and ‘ethical’ in the same sentence. We know that many consumers equate ‘marketing’ with sharp practice and a sense of being parted from their money almost unwillingly.”

Harvey argues that all business leaders have a responsibility to set the record straight but, more importantly than that, to make sure that the organisations they work for practice ethically in the first place. He says that it’s not only moral but makes good commercial sense too. He believes that marketing has much to learn from the ethical and regulatory practise of other professions. He’s well placed to understand the challenges.

Earlier this year he completed 10 years as a board member of the European Marketing Confederation, the last five of which he spent as chair. He was also chair of the Chartered Institute of Marketing and chaired its ethics committee as well.

Away from the marketing profession, Mr Harvey advises a number of professional bodies in this area. He is also a non-executive director of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (the regulator of police in England and Wales) and chair of the Fitness to Practise Committee of the Nursing and Midwifery Council (the UK-wide standard setting body and regulator).

For details and participation, visit https://www.businessleadersmalta.com/insights/66/ethics-in-marketing . Get in touch by calling the events team on 2247 0728 or e-mailing events@businessleadersmalta.com.