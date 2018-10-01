Elaine Pavia chosen as Malta’s ambassador for European Vocational Skills Week

Elaine Pavia, Malta’s ambassador for European Vocational Skills Week.

Elaine Pavia, head of services, The Good Shepherd Sisters – Dar Merħba Bik Foundation, has been selected as Malta’s ambassador for the 2018 European Vocational Skills Week being held from November 5 to 9.

Organised by the European Commission, the week will involve hundreds of events across the EU to highlight the bene­fits that Vocational Education and Training (VET) brings to people of all ages.

‘Discover your Talent’ is the motto of the campaign, and Pavia aims to show that VET and apprenticeships are a smart choice, leading to high-quality jobs and increased employability.

Pavia is one of a group of ambassadors from different EU Member States who have volunteered to spread the word about VET in their home countries. She was selected for the role by the European Commission and the national authorities in Malta due to her high profile.

Pavia said: “I am always ready to give a helping hand and will assist anyone who is in need. That is how I define myself. Life’s experiences have taught me a lot and this has aroused in me the desire to follow vocational studies and a career in this sector. As the Maltese ambassador for VET, I urge all interested people to take that step and to acquire the knowledge, aptitude and skills needed in various sectors of this field in accordance with their competencies and aspirations.

“As Malta’s ambassador for the 2018 European Vocational Skills Week, I am looking forward to working closely with the European Commission to raise awareness of this important initiative in our country. Vocational skills and apprenticeships can help people to discover their talent and dream job, as it has done for me. It can open doors to many professions and trades such as those of stylists, designers, musicians, saless, electricians, engineers and carpenters, to name but a few. The list of possibilities is endless. And remember, vocational education and training is an opportunity for all age groups – it’s never too late to learn.”

Marianne Thyssen, EU Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility, said: “I am delighted that Ms Pavia has accepted to be an ambassador for our European Vocational Skills Week in November. I am firmly convinced that vocational education and training is a great first choice for a first-rate career, and I know that Ms Pavia shares our commitment to spread that message loud and clear”.

Last year, over 1,500 events took place across 45 countries during the second edition of the European Vocational Skills Week. The 2018 week is expected to attract an even bigger turnout. The total reach of the campaign on social media last year was over 15 million people.

VET statistics: Europe

• 60 per cent of VET graduates find their first long-term job within a month of finishing their studies (rising to 80 per cent after six months).

• 85 per cent of vocational education and training students are happy with the skills they have acquired.

• Job openings for high-skilled people are expected to increase by 21 per cent during 2015-2025, while there will be 17 per cent fewer opportunities for low-skilled workers.

• More than 120,000 vocational learners and apprentices and around 20 000 staff benefit from European mobility opportunities each year.

• The European Social Fund is investing €6.7 billion in VET and €7.2 billion in lifelong learning (2014-2020).