Company briefs - September 30, 2018

Audit Solutions Ltd, the Malta representatives of CaseWare International Inc., a leading global supplier of financial reporting and audit software solutions, will be hosting a conference with the theme ‘Auditing in the Digital Age’. The event will be held in the morning of October 10 at the Hotel Phoenicia in Floriana.

Keynote speakers will include Reuben Barry, head of Data Analytics and director at Ecovis Wingrave Yeats, who will address the effect of data analytics on audits. The event will also see the introduction in Malta of the cutting-edge CaseWare Cloud suite of accounting software.

Presentations explaining the features and benefits of CaseWare Cloud will be given by Jaap de Waard, CaseWare head of Business Development for Europe and Middle East, who will take participants through the benefits of leveraging cloud technologies, current trends in Cloud adoption within the audit practice and the impact of Cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence on the future of the auditing profession.

For more information about the conference and to register, send an e-mail to info@caseware.com.mt or to margaret@mbrpublications.net.

Equiom gets top nomination

Equiom, the international services provider, has been shortlisted for Trust Company of the Year at the prestigious STEP Private Client Awards.

Global CEO Sheila Dean said: “It’s fantastic to be recognised by such an important industry body and even more significant to be up for Trust Company of the Year. We’ve had a transformational journey in recent years, expanding our jurisdictional footprint and evolving our offering in line with industry changes and the shifting needs of our clients. Our trust service remains at the heart of the business and we’re proud to deliver an exceptional service to our global clients.”

Hosted in London later this year, the ceremony will attract more than 700 practitioners from the wealth management industry and Equiom will send a team of 10 to represent the business.

The STEP Private Client Awards are held annually and recognise excellence among trust managers, financial advisers and other leaders in the private client sector. Equiom was shortlisted after being assessed by a panel of judges that represent internationally renowned solicitors, lawyers, accountants, financial advisers, barristers and trust companies.