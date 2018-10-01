CareMalta Academy launches new courses

A new CareMalta Academy graduate

The CareMalta Academy has just launched its new academic year offering a number of courses as well as a new brand identity and website.

CareMalta has been offering healthcare-related courses since 2010; however, it formally established its own Academy in 2015. The academy is the exclusive provider of City & Guilds healthcare-related qualifications in Malta however it is now also offering accredited home-grown qualifications based on 25 years experience’ in the field of healthcare.

Natalie Briffa Farrugia, chief executive of CareMalta spoke about how throughout the years the academy offered the possibility to many individuals, both local and foreign, to obtain a recognised qualification which was also their key to employment.

CareMalta Chief Executive Natalie Briffa Farrugia

Briffa Farrugia said that over 1,200 individuals, mostly women, obtained an accredited qualification offered by the academy. She encouraged all those who attend the courses to use their newly-acquired skills and education for the benefit of the residents and patients they care for.

New home-grown courses the academy will be rolling out also include a leadership and management course. It will also keep offering the City & Guilds qualifications in healthcare The academy, which is accredited by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education, has acquired experience in combining education with job prospects including those offered by companies within the Vassallo Group.

During the event over 100 students received their certificate after successfully completing courses offered by the academy in the past months.

More information about the CareMalta Academy and the courses it offers may be obtained by visiting www.caremaltacademy.com or by contacting Christabelle Tabone on 2258 4219.