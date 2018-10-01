Battle of the Brains – Round 4

ALS sufferer and founder of ALS Malta Bjorn Formosa with Wilfred Kenely, CEO of the University of Malta Research, Innovation and Development Trust at last year’s event.

Malta University Sports & Leisure has once again teamed up with the University of Malta Research, Innovation and Development Trust to help raise funds for research on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Since its setting up in 2011, the RIDT has managed to raise very close to €2m from the Maltese community towards research in various areas of study at the University of Malta. There is currently no cure for ALS and the disease is terminal; the aim is to raise funds to contribute towards this research so as to help RIDT get closer to combatting the illness.

On Friday, the fourth edition of ‘Battle of the Brains’ – a series of quiz nights set up to support this cause – will be held. A fundraising raffle will also be held on the night from and all proceeds will be donated to support research in ALS.

As always, the team is looking to make things even bigger and better with more prizes and wackier rounds to get the crowd going. They have once again teamed up with Saracino’s restaurant in Attard where the event will be doubling up as a pizza night.

Readers are being invited to team up with friends, families or colleagues to find out who really is the smartest. Teams should be made up of three to six people. Doors open at 7pm, with the event beginning shortly after.

For those who would like to take part, the deadline is Wednesday at noon. Tickets cost €12 per person and may be bought online from https://www.universitysportsandleisure.com/product/battle-brains.

Included in the price is a free drink (a choice of a soft drink, a beer or a glass of wine) as well as free flowing water, a plate of cheesy garlic bread and two pizzas per team. Teams of five to six people are entitled to an additional pizza should they wish.

More information is available on the event Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/313682492770910 .

The event organisers may also be contacted on 7953 8545 or e-mail info@universitysportsandleisure.com.