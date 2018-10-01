A frank reputation

A recent Misco survey found that Frank Salt Real Estate’s strongest personality traits are its reputation and reliability, its wealth of knowledge and experience, its vast range of property types on offer and its team of friendly, professional negotiators.

With its 50th anniversary fast approaching, the company has pioneered the real estate industry throughout both calm and rough waters, and it is grateful the public has recognised its hard work and commitment throughout this half century.

Reliability, strong ethics and integrity have not only contributed to the client-facing success of Frank Salt Real Estate, but has also ensured that the quality of talent employed and retained by the company is of the highest standard – real estate consultants like Massimo Coleiro, for example. Mr Coleiro has been with the company for 15 years now. He has seen the industry change dramatically from when he started with Frank Salt Real Estate, but his loyalty to the company remains strong.

“Throughout my many years at Frank Salt, I have always witnessed the company doing well. I put this down to sheer determination of always putting the client first, at all cost. No matter how big the company has grown, we always use the same model – honesty, integrity, knowledge and enthusiasm. Client satisfaction is everything in our world,” remarks Mr Coleiro, senior real estate consultant at the St Julian’s branch of Frank Salt Real Estate.

He continues to point out that when he joined Frank Salt Real Estate in 2003, things were quite different. “Clients today have a strong feel for the market; they are constantly exposed to advertising on social media. They instantly know what they want and are therefore more demanding. The buying/selling game has changed its dynamic, and it is up to us consultants to adapt to the new nature of client demands.”

Another change witnessed by the industry in recent years is the huge demand by expats and foreign companies setting up in Malta. “When I started in real estate, we mainly dealt with local clients. Today the scenario is quite different, but I am grateful for this change because it has not only brought me and the company I work for much success, but it has also taught me to be better at my job and how to accommodate the various requests, cultures, needs and personalities.”

So what makes a company like Frank Salt Real Estate and its consultants so successful for so many years, and how does it differentiate itself from its competitors?

“Well, we never stop, not even for a moment. We take up new challenges with full force; we want what’s best for our industry, we want to preserve its reputation, and we like to be recognised as the ‘the ethical ones’. We take pride in having a strong reputation for integrity and reliability and we won’t ever risk losing that.

“As for what makes us so different, I believe it is in the way we treat our clients; some may look at the monetary value that person may yield, we look at them as people. People with stories, needs, wants, troubles – we look at the human aspect. Clients appreciate that and come back to us because of it,” replies Mr Coleiro candidly.

It is of little wonder then, that 50 per cent of the Maltese public has recognised Frank Salt Real Estate as the real estate agency with the strongest reputation (Independent Misco Survey, July 2018). The company puts huge emphasis on the training and nurturing of its talent force. Seasoned consultants, such as Mr Coleiro, who serve as mentors for the upcoming generation in the industry, are true examples of how real estate consultants should be and behave, The prevalent ethos of Frank Salt, “Local. Experienced. Personal. Frank.”, is the strong foundation to which the company owes its consistent success throughout the years.

