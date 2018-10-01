Maria Adeodata Pisani book available soon

A book about Blessed Maria Adeodata Pisani, written by the late Rev. Prof. Peter Serracino Inglott, was launched recently after a thanksgiving Mass celebrated by the Bishop of Gibraltar, Mgr Carmelo Zammit. The book will be on sale as from Sunday, October 7, between 3pm and 5pm at St Peter’s Monastery, Mdina, where the nun used to live.

Mother Maria Adeodata Testaferrata De Noto with a copy of the book about Blessed Maria Adeodata Pisani.

The Abbess of the Monastery, Mother Maria Adeodata Testaferrata De Noto, who is related to Blessed Maria Adeodata, said that anyone buying the book will have the opportunity to visit the nun’s cell and to say a prayer there.