Schola Cantorum Jubilate tours the Czech Republic

Photo: James Scicluna, CVC Media

Last month, local choir Schola Cantorum Jubilate went on its sixth tour abroad. After visiting and performing in Corsica, Austria, Britanny in France, and Rome, Assisi, Venice and Padoa in Italy, it was the turn of the Czech Republic.

The choir was based in Prague but also visited the popular towns of Cesky Krumlov and Karlovy Vary. At Karlovy Vary, in collaboration with the Karlovy Vary Symphonic Orchestra, the choir held a recital at the Mill Colonnade. The repertoire included profane songs and madrigals among which were Des Prez’s El Grillo, Anglea’s Jubilate Deo, Maltakanta, a medley of popular Maltese songs arranged by Paul Portelli, and the Czech song Stodopla Pumpa by Weston. Choir director and soprano Marouska Attard interpreted Il-kebbies tal-fanali, a Maltese song composed by the late Mro Joseph Vella. Attard had another solo concert at St Francis church, where she interpreted pieces by Mozart and Portelli, accompanied by John Anthony Fsadni, who also accompanied the choir on the tour. Mozart himself used to play on the old organ of this old church.

In Prague, the choir gave a sacred concert at St Gall’s church in the Old Town centre. They also animated the liturgy during Mass at Our Lady of Victories church, that hosts the miraculous Infant of Prague, and another Mass at St Vitus Cathedral. The sacred repertoire included pieces by polyphonic masters such as Palestrina, Tallis, Byrd, Mozart, Bach, Czech composer Zelenka and even a cappella arrangements of some Maltese hymns by Caruana.

Apart from the musical commitments, the group attended private guided tours at the National Theatre, St Vitus Cathedral and the Prague Castle. They had also some memorable instances of impromptu singing at the Old Town Square and on Charles Bridge.