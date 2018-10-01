Advert
Sunday, September 30, 2018, 15:36

Artist, poet join forces

Clare Agius

Clare Agius

On the eve of Notte Bianca on Saturday… an art exhibition, a little different from the normal, will be showing at the Casino Maltese in Republic Street, Valletta. Artist Raymond Dominic Agius is teaming up with the poet Walid Nabhan to present Of Flesh and Blood.Living in three continents Agius visits Malta twice a year creating exhibitions and art commemorations for local NGOs and institutions.

FrancescaFrancesca

Nabhan is the EU literary prize winner for 2017. A respected writer and poet, he has published many books and translated many for other writers.

Together, both artists will perform for an audience to noted personalities from the arts in the prestigious Casino Maltese, the 400 year-old private club that was originally the treasury of the Knights of St John.

The ballroom will be the venue for 140 paintings from Agius’s past and present work. His retrospective will present works in pencil, ink, watercolour, acrylic and oil. The works includes portraits, figures, landscapes, military and historical subjects.  The book, Of Flesh and Blood by Nabhan, will be launched during the exhibition. Nabhan’s poetry is illustrated by his friend Agius, who produces a book that is as interesting as the exhibition itself.

 

Nadia in BlackNadia in Black

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Calleja, Bocelli in concert at the Granaries in August

  2. Exploring the death of van Gogh

  3. Notte Bianca 2018 – best one ever

  4. It’s cool to be at the Manoel… and warm in winter

  5. Crafts and more at Fort Manoel

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed