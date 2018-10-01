Artist, poet join forces

Clare Agius

On the eve of Notte Bianca on Saturday… an art exhibition, a little different from the normal, will be showing at the Casino Maltese in Republic Street, Valletta. Artist Raymond Dominic Agius is teaming up with the poet Walid Nabhan to present Of Flesh and Blood.Living in three continents Agius visits Malta twice a year creating exhibitions and art commemorations for local NGOs and institutions.

Nabhan is the EU literary prize winner for 2017. A respected writer and poet, he has published many books and translated many for other writers.

Together, both artists will perform for an audience to noted personalities from the arts in the prestigious Casino Maltese, the 400 year-old private club that was originally the treasury of the Knights of St John.

The ballroom will be the venue for 140 paintings from Agius’s past and present work. His retrospective will present works in pencil, ink, watercolour, acrylic and oil. The works includes portraits, figures, landscapes, military and historical subjects. The book, Of Flesh and Blood by Nabhan, will be launched during the exhibition. Nabhan’s poetry is illustrated by his friend Agius, who produces a book that is as interesting as the exhibition itself.