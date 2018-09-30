Today's front pages - September 29, 2018

The following are the top stories featured in Saturday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the police vice squad has stepped up its investigations into possible human trafficking cases despite the fact that people were still under-reporting out of fear. In another story, it says more than 330 minors seeking asylum in Malta are still waiting to be granted international protection.

The Malta Independent says the report of an investigation launched after a nursing aide stationed at Mount Carmel Hospital was interned as a mental health patient following an outburst with a superior will be ready by the end of next week.

L-Orizzont says government debt has dropped by more than €200 million.

In-Nazzjon reports PN leader Adrian Delia addressing a news conference during which he called for good governance following the Planning Authority’s executive chairman’s decision to fly in a board member on a private jet to vote on the City Centre project.