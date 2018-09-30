PM in talks with governor of Massachusetts

Photo: OPM

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had a meeting with Massachusetts state governor Charles Baker in Boston.

Dr Muscat is in the US for the 73th UN general assembly.

Boston is the base of Steward Healthcare and Crane Currency, both of which have invested in Malta.

Steward Healthcare has taken over the running of St Luke's, Karin Grech and Gozo hospitals, which had previously been handed to Vitals Healthcare.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had announced that Crane Currency would be building a new plant in Malta, employing some 300 workers, late in 2015.

Dr Muscat and Mr Baker discussed the investments with the Prime Minister saying that through the partnership with Steward, healthcare in Malta was to remain free of charge.

Mr Baker said it was interesting that Crane chose Malta for its operations outside the US.

Meets management of Steward Healthcare

During his visit, the Prime Minister also met the management of Steward Healthcare at the company’s headquarters. He was given a presentation on the latest systems the company was adopting for its patients records to be saved in line with the latest technology. These systems reduced mortality rate significantly.

He was also told about practices Steward used in its hospitals for its service to be consistent and of the best quality.

Dr Muscat had the opportunity to see these systems in practice at St Elizabeth’s Medical Center, one of the hospitals managed by the company.

There he met the staff responsible for several sectors, some of whom had already visited Malta and Gozo, and taken to their respective wards.