A 22-year-old man was seriously injured during an argument on Saturday.

The police said the Sicilian man was stabbed during the argument with another man in an apartment in Triq Forrest, St Julian’s.

He went to the St Julian’s police station at 6am asking for help and claiming he had been attacked.

The police called an ambulance to transfer him to Mater Dei.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.