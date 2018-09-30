Catamaran passenger found with €30,000 undeclared cash

A passenger found in possession of €30,000 in cash after disembarking the catamaran from Sicily on Friday, has landed a hefty fine and a suspended sentence upon his arraignment on Saturday.

Chinese-national Hao Lin, 26, residing at Catania, was stopped for routine checks by customs officials, stating he had nothing to declare.

However, a search of the man’s bags revealed €10,000, while another €10,000 were discovered inside his car’s glove compartment. A third bundle of €10,000 were found hidden inside the man’s trousers.

Two counterfeit banknotes, a €100 and a €50 note, were also found in his possession.

The passenger who was arrested and arraigned on Saturday, pleaded guilty to charges of possessing counterfeit money as well as failing to declare the cash in excess of the legal threshold of €10,000.

Upon the accused’s own admission, the court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, declared him guilty and condemned him to a fine of €7557 according to law which, in such circumstances, lays down a fine equivalent to 25% of the total sum involved.

As for the possession of the counterfeit money, the accused was handed down a 13-month jail term suspended for two years. The sum of €20,230 was confiscated.

Inspector Yvonne Farrugia prosecuted.

Lawyer Melanie Sammut was defence counsel.