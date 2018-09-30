Degree in environmental health launched

A new degree programme will provide candidates with the knowledge, skills and competencies on how to assess, analyse, devise and implement efficient solutions to environmental health issues.

MCAST has worked with the Environmental Health Directorate to develop one of its newest degree programmes, namely the Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Environmental Health.

Successful candidates may be subsequently employed in advisory, enforcement or educational positions within organisations such as the Environmental Health Directorate, large food and beverage retailers and manufacturers, the hospitality industry or other commercial organisations, or in consultancy roles.

The Environmental Health Directorate, which was set up in 2007, monitors, maintains and protects public health and well-being against negative environmental effects. This is carried out in accordance with current European Union, national and international legislation.

This ensures the highest standards of public health and hygiene by addressing risk factors associated with environmental hazards which range from different forms of pollution such as noise and chemical pollution, to pest infestations, food poisoning and waste management.

The Maltese Health Directorate consists of the Health Inspectorate Services, the Public Health Laboratories, Port Medical Services and the Environmental Health Policy Coordinating Unit.

The course has achieved recognition by the Council for the Professional Complementary to Medicine (CPCM), the local regulatory body that oversees the maintenance of standards of training, performance and conduct of professionals practising in these areas of medicine.

Successful candidates of this Bachelor degree will be required to register their qualification with the council upon graduation before applying for any relevant job within the sector of Environmental Health and to be recognised as a professional within this sector.

The degree programme ensures that graduates are prepared to carry out responsibilities, to which the Environmental Health Directorate is committed.

This includes the investigation of public health issues such as incidence of health hazards and communicable diseases, monitoring of food production, storage, importation and exportation, drinking and recreational water quality, interment and repatriation of human remains, the use and storage of pesticides and other toxic or hazardous chemicals and to act as a consultant to public and private entities on issues pertaining to public health.