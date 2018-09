Melita has introduced a new charge to its customers: you get no cable TV but you still have to pay a charge.

Every year since the year 2000, I’ve had the TV cable service suspended temporarily from July 1 to the end of October. This year, even though I don’t get any TV service during the same period, I’m being charged €5 a month. This is unfair.

I’d like to appeal to Melita’s CEO, Harald Roesch, to waive this new charge.