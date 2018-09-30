“Mr Trump entered the White House believing the Justice Department was not a steward of the law, but the President’s own defence team”.

That paragraph is taken from a recent edition of the Economist. Does it sound familiar? Well it should, since it exactly reflects what is happening in Malta with the Attorney General acting more like the lawyer of Joseph Muscat than the steward of Malta’s rule of law.

The Attorney General failed to carry out his duty when both the Panama Papers saga exploded on the scene and when the FIAU reports started being leaked. As if that were not enough he also, together with Muscat and others close to the Prime Minister, appealed over and over again against an investigation into money laundering which had been ordered by an inquiring magistrate. They are creating delays which can compromise evidence which may be brought in court.

In all such circumstances, the Attorney General was certainly not acting in the best interest of the rule of law in Malta.

The Economist concludes by castigating the Republican Party for their continued support to Trump, thereby not distinguishing between ‘policy disputes and affronts to American democracy’.

Exactly the same can be said about the Attorney General, Peter Grech.