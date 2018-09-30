Advert
Saturday, September 29, 2018, 06:36 by Austin Sammut, Mosta

Contribution to nonsense

I refer to Eddy Privitera’s contribution to the Times of Malta (September 24).

He writes: “Because Caruana Galizia had absolutely no connection whatsoever with Mosta.” In fact, she had as much connection with Mosta as he and I have. She resided in Bidnija, which is an integral part of Mosta. She probably lived in Mosta longer than the old geezer.

He writes: “A person who despised Labour people, especially Labour politicians and their families. I happen to be one of them.”

Good for you. As for the Decelis family the period when they and their Labour ilk reigned supreme in the council had best be forgotten.

But not all is lost. I will be proposing Mr Privitera as a recipient of Gieħ Il-Mosta for his contribution to nonsense.

