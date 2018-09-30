Watch: Ronaldo sets up all three goals as Juve beat Napoli
Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in all three of his team's goals as Juventus came from behind to beat Napoli 3-1 in a Serie A top-of-the-table clash on Saturday to maintain their perfect start to the season.
Dries Mertens gave Napoli a 10th-minute lead before Ronaldo provided a perfect cross for Mario Mandzukic to head the equaliser after 26 minutes.
Mandzukic struck again four minutes after halftime, turning in a rebound after Ronaldo hit the post, and defender Leonardo Bonucci turned a Ronaldo header into the net in the 76th minute to complete the win.
Napoli were down to 10 men by then after Mario Rui was sent off for a second bookable offence. Leaders Juventus, aiming for an eighth title in a row, have 21 points from seven games, six clear of second-placed Napoli, last season's runners-up.