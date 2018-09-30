Advert
Saturday, September 29, 2018, 20:32

Watch: Liverpool earn draw with Chelsea in last-gasp Sturridge strike

Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates.

Daniel Sturridge earned Liverpool a last-gasp point at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, his 89th minute strike cancelling out Eden Hazard's fine first-half finish.

Chelsea went ahead in the 25th minute when Mateo Kovacic sent a perfectly weighted ball from Chelsea's half into the path of Hazard and the Belgian shot neatly past the left hand of diving goalkeeper Alisson into the bottom corner.

Both sides had a chances in a high tempo game and it looked like Chelsea would end Liverpool's 100 percent record in the league until former Chelsea striker Sturridge curled a stunning left-foot shot into the top corner.

The result put Liverpool level with Manchester City at the top of the table on 19 points with Chelsea, also unbeaten, third on 17.

