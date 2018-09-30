Watch: Fazio goes from villain to hero as Roma win derby

Roma's Federico Fazio celebrates scoring their third goal with team mates.

Roma defender Federico Fazio went from villain to hero as his side continued their recent dominance over neighbours Lazio with a 3-1 win in a pulsating Derby della Capitale on Saturday.

Closer look at that one from Pellegrini ????pic.twitter.com/NQaBBfeS5t — ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) 29 September 2018

Fazio made an awful mistake to gift Lazio an equaliser midway through the second half but, after Aleksandar Kolarov put Roma back in front with a free kick against his old club, made amends by heading their third goal.

HUGE mistake from Fazio & Immobile takes advantage of the mistake to make it 1-1! #RomaLazio #DerbydellaCapitalepic.twitter.com/txUyNHSy6B — ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) 29 September 2018

It was Roma's seventh win in their last nine meetings with Lazio in all competitions and pulled them up to fifth place in Serie A with 11 points, one place and one point behind their opponents.

KOLAROV WHAT A FREE KICK!pic.twitter.com/U32OyLks06 — ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) 29 September 2018

Argentina defender Fazio completed the win, and atoned for his earlier mistake, by meeting a free kick with a towering header to score four minutes from time.ħ