Late strike hands Balzan win

Uros Ljubomirac (left) of Balzan tussles for possession against Pietà Hotspurs. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

BALZAN 1

Effiong 85

PIETÀ HOTSPURS 0

Balzan made it four wins in a row as a late goal handed them a narrow win over Pietà Hotspurs.

The two teams shared the exchanges for long stretches and although Marko Micovic’s side created the better chances, Pietà were quite unlucky to leave the Victor Tedesco Stadium empty-handed.

After a quiet start, Balzan created the first serious goal scoring opportunity when Andrija Majdevac, served by Alfred Effiong, tried his luck with a shot from the edge of the area hitting the upright on the 20th minute.

Balzan appealed for a penalty on the 26th minute after Tony challenged Majdevac inside the area but the referee waved play on.

Six minutes in the second half, the Hotspurs tried their luck with a Neil Pace Cocks effort from outside the area ending high. Three minutes later, Ivan Bozovic served Ricardo Correa whose fine shot from outside the area was neutralised by Nicky Vella.

Balzan finally managed to break the deadlock five minutes from time. It was Alfred Effiong who received an assist inside the area and hit low past the Pietà custodian.

Balzan's Alex Alves was named BOV Player of the match by the local journalists.