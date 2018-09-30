Ħamrun, Mosta draw blank

Ħamrun Spartans and Mosta ended their tie in a goalless stalemate. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

MOSTA 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 0

Mosta and Ħamrun Spartans earned a point each as they shared the spoils in a goalless draw although the Spartans played in ten men for the final thirty minutes.

Shots at goal were few and far in between during the first half.

The Spartans went close with Caetano Calil when served by Francesco Marra on the 24th minute and nine minutes later, on the other side of the pitch, Falou Samb’s low shot from the edge of the area was parried by Manuel Bartolo.

Just before the end of the first half, Karl Micallef was unlucky to hit the crossbar for Ħamrun with a powerful drive from the right.

Three minutes in the second half, Ħamrun threatened once again with Caetano Calil testing Andreas Vella with a rising shot from the left.

The Spartans were reduced to ten men on the 58th minute. Kei Hirose sent Misael Miranda Gomez through only for the latter to be floored just outside the area by goalkeeper Manuel Bartolo, leaving referee Philip Farrugia no option other than to send him off.

Ħamrun missed an incredible chance to take the lead five minutes from time when Ryan Darmanin served the unmarked Sebastian Nayar on the right but his conclusion was blocked into a corner by the Mosta custodian.

Japanese midfielder Kei Hirose, of Mosta, was named BOV Player of the match.