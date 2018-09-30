Celebrating the olive season

The annual event celebrating the olive-picking season and olive pressing, Żejt iż-Żejtun, will be held in Żejtun today and tomorrow.

Organised by the Żejtun local council, the evening will start this evening at 7.30pm with the Bandu (banns or proclamation).

A defilé of village folk and farmers on carts carrying the olive harvest for pressing will then parade along the streets.

There will be drummers and flag bearers in medieval costumes, together with folk singers and dancers, taking part. An exhibition of agricultural tools, agricultural products and folk art will deck the village in traditional attire.

Pride of place will, of course, be given to the olive tree. Maltese ftajjar and bread dressed in freshly-pressed olive oil will be distributed for free tasting and olive trees and associated products will also be on sale.

An audiovisual presentation will feature olive tree varieties and techniques for their proper cultivation.

Organist Joseph Caruana will give a recital at the parish church today at 8pm.

A Maltese version of the Commedia dell’arte will be held at the lower village, while a folk programme will be held at the open space near St Mary’s chapel in the upper village.

The crypt of the parish church will be open for public viewing.

Tomorrow morning, children who this year received the Sacrament of Confirmation will be planting trees to be followed by the traditional blessing of horses, cattle and pets. The church belfries will also be open to the public.

The event is being held in Żejtun today at 7.30pm and tomorrow morning. A park and ride service will be available today from 7pm until midnight from Bulebel industrial estate near Inspire. Parking space will also be available in Żejtun.