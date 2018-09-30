What happened on... September 29

10 years ago The Times

Monday, September 29, 2008

129 illegal migrants arrive

Malta yesterday took in 129 illegal migrants as politicians battled it out over the agreement on the new EU Immigration Pact, which includes a clause on burden-sharing.

Migration topped the political agenda last week as EU justice ministers discussed the pact on immigration, proposed by the French Presidency of the EU – yesterday’s arrivals pushed the total number of illegal immigrants reaching Malta this year to 2,400.

While the government patted itself on the back for securing the inclusion of a clause on shared responsibility among all EU member states, the Labour Party and other parties shot it down, saying it was not what the country needed.

The 129 immigrants arrived in separate boatloads. The Armed Forces of Malta said that at about 7.15am it was informed that a boatload of immigrants was close to Għar Lapsi.

Driver seriously injured

A man was seriously injured but is not in critical condition yesterday evening after a van hit his car and sped off along the Birkirkara bypass, leaving him trapped in the overturned vehicle.

25 years ago - The Times

Wednesday, September 29, 1993

Telemalta expects to net Lm5.7m in pre-tax profit

Telemalta expects to end its financial year tomorrow with a pre-tax profit of Lm5.7 million and is estimating next year’s profit at Lm8.6 million, according to the corporations annual report and financial statements.

This is the first year that the corporation’s accounts do not include Xandir Malta, which formed part of it up to July 1992.

The corporation (excluding Xandir Malta) last year made a loss of Lm2.1 million in view of write-offs of old equipment. Total profit before those unusual items had been Lm4.5 million.

A spokesman for Telemalta said most of the increased profit forecast for next year is expected to come from the introduction of time charging on local telephone calls. Revenue from international traffic is also expected to increase, albeit at a slower rate since charges are being reduced.

Revenue is also expected to increase thanks to the installation of more phone lines and greater use of mobile phones.

Expenditure increases are forecast in payments to Telecell, which operates the mobile phone service, and foreign telecommunications companies in connection with overseas calls.

Half a century ago - Sunday Times of Malta

Sunday, September 29, 1968

Italian scholarships

Mr J.P. Busuttil, LP, secretary of the Progress Press Company Ltd. and assistant secretary of the Allied Malta Newspapers Ltd. leaves for Rome today on a visitorship to Italy where he is going to see the printing and newspaper industry.

In Italy, Mr Busuttil will be under the care of the president of the National Federation of the Italian Press who is making arrangements for him to see the administrative and other aspects of various Italian newspapers, the printing industry in general and the production of newspapers.

Till last April, Mr Busuttil was the assistant editor of Il-Berqa (where he had been for 20 years) when he was then promoted to his present position.

***

Mr Joseph Debono of Msida will also leave Malta today on a four month course in sound engineering at RAI. The course, sponsored by the Italian embassy, includes studio recordings and sound recordings for films.

Mr Debono is a member of the Film Section of the Department of Information. He has always had sound engineering as one of his hobbies and was in charge of sound for many plays produced at the Manoel.