Sacro Cuor centenary

The parish of Sacro Cuor in Sliema is celebrating the 100th anniversary since its foundation.

This evening, a Pontifical High Mass with Solemn Incoronation will be celebrated by Arcbishop Charles Scicluna, assisted by Mgr George Bugeja, Archbishop of Tripoli, Mgr Pawlu Darmanin, Archbishop Emeritus of Garissa, Apostolic Nuncio Mgr Alessandro D’Errico and the participation of Minister Provincial Fr Richard Grech, OFM, the Franciscan community and other priests. Animating Mass will be the Coro Bel Canto and an orchestra directed by Herman Farrugia Franz.

Tomorrow is a day dedicated to prayer and devotion towards the crowned statue. The day will include a Mass at 11am celebrated by Mgr George Bugeja and a Concelebrated Mass at 6pm by Archbishop of Gozo Mario Grech, with the participation of the Coro Bel Canto. This will be followed by a procession aux flambeaux.