Pharmacies open tomorrow

New British Dispensary, 109/110, St John Street, Valletta (2124 4813);

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 6477);

Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311);

Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089);

Regional Pharmacy, E.H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449);

J.V.’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062);

Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627);

Balzan Pharmacy, 70, St Francis Street, Balzan (2144 4035);

St Mary Pharmacy, 71, Sir Harry Luke Street, Mġarr (2158 0711);

St Paul’s Pharmacy, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135);

Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893);

Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698);

May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2182 6529);

Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq, (2166 3311);

Mqabba Central Pharmacy, 5, St Catherine Street, Mqabba (2164 1133);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);

St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187);

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, 7th June 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);

Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow near the Birżebbuġa Primary School, between 8:30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.