Saturday, September 29, 2018, 08:47

Pharmacies open tomorrow

9am to noon

New British Dispensary, 109/110, St John Street, Valletta (2124 4813);
Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 6477);
Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311);
Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089);
Regional Pharmacy, E.H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449);
J.V.’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062);
Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627);
Balzan Pharmacy, 70, St Francis Street, Balzan (2144 4035);
St Mary Pharmacy, 71, Sir Harry Luke Street, Mġarr (2158 0711);
St Paul’s Pharmacy, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135);
Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893);
Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698);
May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2182 6529);
Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq, (2166 3311);
Mqabba Central Pharmacy, 5, St Catherine Street, Mqabba (2164 1133);
Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);
St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187);
Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, 7th June 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);
Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow near the Birżebbuġa Primary School, between 8:30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.

