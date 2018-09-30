Announcements - September 29, 2018

Best wishes to a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, FRIDA GRECH, today on your 72nd birthday. Your husband John, your sons Chris, his wife Catherine and grandsons Kyle and Kayne, Stephen, his wife Maria and grand-daughters Andrea, Rachelle and Gillian.

Obituary

CARUANA. On September 27, JEAN, née De Micoli, went to meet the Risen Lord, aged 82. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Josef, director of N. Caruana & Sons Ltd, Valletta, her daughters Michelle and Carmel Sammut and Yvette and Dennis Mercieca, her grandchildren André, Laura and Erika, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, October 1, at 1.30pm, for Balluta parish church where Mass will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wish to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at MW8, Mater Dei Hospital.

In Memoriam

BONNICI MALLIA. In treasured memory of our dearest PAUL, especially today the 18th anniversary of his calling to eternal life. Forever loved, forever missed, forever mourned. His beloved wife Margaret and his adored sons Simon and his wife Michelle and Michael and his fiancée Erica and his great-grandson Sebastian. Dear Lord, keep him in Your eternal peace.

BONNICI MALLIA. In sweet and loving memory of our dearest brother PAUL. So loved and so missed. John, Louisette, Anna, Vicky and Charmaine.

BONNICI MALLIA. Treasured memories of our dear uncle PAUL. His nieces and nephews.

FLYNN – HARRY. Long gone but still lovingly remembered by Francis, Maureen and Rosemarie. May he rest in peace.

MICELI-FARRUGIA – ANTHONY, 29-9-2002. In loving memory of Ninì. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lilian, Mark, Hélène, Marina, Alberto, Francesca, Francis and all their families.

Personal

Thanks for favour received through the intercession of Padre Pio. M.B.

