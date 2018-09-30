144 brave strong winds in Comino swim-run

No less than 144 participants swam for a total stretch of two kilometres in the waters surrounding Comino before running another eight kilometres in a charity event on Saturday.

The strong winds made for challenging weather conditions, but all participants successfully crossed the finish line.

Organised by Xterra Malta and supported by the Malta Airport Foundation, the Comino Swim-Run was the first sporting challenge of its kind to make waves with the local athletic community.

The land-and-sea event was held on Saturday morning in the run-up to the launch of an underwater, natural, and anthropological documentary supported by the Malta Airport Foundation, in which Comino takes centre stage.

Clocking 43 minutes 9 seconds, the team composed of Kevin Muscat and Michael Bongailas was the first to complete the circuit.

The fees paid by the participants will be donated to support the Special Olympics Malta Team.

“It is clear that partnerships to promote natural heritage, travel and sport, like the one we have with the Malta Airport Foundation, have great potential,” said race director Nathan Farrugia.

In its upcoming documentary, the Malta Airport Foundation dives into Comino’s waters and explores the 3.5-square-kilometre island to reveal its true personality; one that is often overlooked.

With this documentary, the foundation aims to raise awareness for Comino’s rich natural heritage, and consequently encourage people to tread the island and its waters with care and respect for the diverse species that inhabit them on their next visit.

Watch the recently-released teaser of the Comino documentary here.