Saturday, September 29, 2018, 07:23

Rocking the city

The popular music festival Rock the South is bringing a special 2018 edition to the heart of Valletta under the name of ‘Rock the City’ where alternative international acts and local bands and deejay sets will rock the capital.

Post-rock band Yndi Halda band of Canterbury, the UK, and an instrumental three-piece band Staghorn of the US will headline the festival but a number of local acts will also take part.

These include Alea, Cosmicomics, Shlamizard, Eyes to Argus and Robert Farrugia.

The festival is taking place this evening at the Valletta Campus, University of Malta Theatre. Doors open at 6pm. For bookings, visit www.trackagescheme.com.

