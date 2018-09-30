Exploring the death of van Gogh

Oscar-nominated production Loving Vincent will be showing for one more time at the Eden Cinemas tomorrow at 3pm.

An animated masterpiece where every frame is a painting, Loving Vincent begins after the death of van Gogh, and follows one man’s quest to discover how he really died. He is believed to have killed himself, but he seemingly went from complete calm to suicidal in just a few short weeks.

In van Gogh’s own style of painting, the film explores his extraordinary life and mysterious death.

Loving Vincent stars Douglas Booth, Jerome Flynn, Chris O’Dowd, Oscar-nominee Saoirse Ronan, Aiden Turner, Helen McCrory, Eleanor Tomlinson and John Sessions.

The film is showing at the Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s at 3pm. For more information, visit www.edencinemas.com.mt.