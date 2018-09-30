Crafts and more at Fort Manoel

Malta Artisan Markets is back at a new location: Fort Manoel in Gżira. The lower part of the fort will host a variety of stalls selling locally-made delicacies, home décor, accessories and other goods made or inspired by local artisans and small business entrepreneurs. Visitors can join a guided walk around the fort led by restoration architect Edward Said.

Other highlights include upcycling workshops for children and adults by Marta and face painting and crafts for children.

The event is taking place at Fort Manoel, Manoel Island, Gżira, tomorrow between 10am and 5pm. Entrance is free but one needs to book against a donation for the guided walk around the fort by contacting manager@maltaartisanmarkets.com. For more information visit www.maltaartisanmarkets.com or Facebook page f/MaltaArtisanMarkets.