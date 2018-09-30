Advert
Saturday, September 29, 2018, 12:25

Calleja, Bocelli in concert at the Granaries in August

Next year's annual Joseph Calleja is being held on August 24 at the Granaries in Floriana.

Calleja will again join forces with world renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli, famed for having one of the most beautiful voices on the planet.

To date, the Italian household name has recorded 15 solo studio albums of both pop and classical music, three greatest hits albums, and nine operas, selling over 90 million records worldwide.

Combined with Calleja’s golden-age voice and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, the concert should be an unforgettable celebration of music.

Tickets are available here.

 

