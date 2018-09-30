Preserving tradition - Frank Salt

The landscape of Valletta with the ‘old’ blending in with the ‘new’ is beautiful. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Some weeks ago, we celebrated the feast of St Gregory in Sliema. St Gregory’s parish church doesn’t have a parish square and so the feast’s activities take place on the promenade.

The festivities were spread over a few days and it was a delight to watch them. The music stopped reasonably on time and the next morning the whole area that was used for the festivities, was spotlessly clean.

The band marched along the street and the statue of St Gregory was carefully lifted up with a small lift onto a pre-positioned pedestal. It was nice, and quite emotional.

The fireworks were spectacular, the music was acceptable, and all in all, the attending crowd enjoyed themselves.

Now, why am I writing this?

Well it is nice writing something pleasant about my country especially when things are done properly. Also, I want to express my opinion that I hope all feast activities are carried out in the same considerate manner. I do not know as I haven’t experienced other feasts, but I hope so.

I think that is very important as a small country of character, that all old-fashioned and traditional activities should be encouraged. It is our life. It is our heritage. It must not be lost as has happened in other countries.

For example, all feasts should be encouraged, but ensured that they are carried out properly and with consideration to others.

Fireworks should also be encouraged, as Malta is practically unique with small villages having such wonderful displays. By fireworks I do not mean very loud petards, which I think are a nuisance and should be avoided if not banned.

Our regattas in the Grand Harbour should be encouraged and expanded to encourage foreign participation.

Our ġostra, or greasy pole, should be held on other summer days, apart from the feast days. They are a wonderful attraction.

Our karozzini should not be stopped in my opinion, but greater attention must be paid to the welfare of the horses, even if the horse-drawn carriage drivers would be subsidised by the government by carrying less passengers per trip, and journeys taken place on level ground only. These horse and carriage trips are a Maltese tradition just as you see horses and carts in other cities, including Krakow in Poland.

A small selection of our old buses should be restored and used once again on normal bus routes especially the routes used by visitors. They would be a wonderful attraction and tourists would love them.

I have said this before, but I will repeat it. The Sliema-Valletta ferry should be redesigned to look like the ferries of old but incorporating all modern conveniences and the jetties built in the old traditional style. That would also look very nice.

Our dgħajsas should be helped by the government to expand their services and become associated with Malta as the gondolas are to Venice.

No property should be built unless the architect has incorporated at least one Maltese feature in the design

Our rubble walls in the countryside should be repaired and fields once again planted with crops that do not need too much attention, such as olives. Maybe, a government incentive could be given to those who wish to work the fields. Perhaps, this is something that the Landscape Consortium can tackle with people who need good, productive and steady work. Workers could share the profits of the crops.

Churches and chapels in Malta are unique. In proportion to our size, I do not think any other country our size has so many beautiful churches and chapels. We must take full advantage of this fact.

In building up our island we have made many mistakes in the past. We have developed many ‘terrible looking’ properties. There is very little we can do about that. But there is something that can be done in the future.

All properties built in the future should be well designed. I would go one step further and insist that no property should be built unless the architect has incorporated at least one Maltese feature in the design. For example wooden balconies, arches and balustrades.

There are many ways of showing a property with Maltese features if architects think about it. I am sure the results would be very charming and appropriate to our culture. Some blocks of apartments in Dingli Street, Sliema, are a fine example of what I mean.

Malta became an independent country like others did. Some countries immediately went modern and high-rise, but for a while Malta stayed very Maltese and low-rise for many years, mainly due to many Maltese people wanting it that way.

Now, circumstances have changed... time for change has come. That is the reason why what we do now is so important. What we have done in the past we have done, but the future is ours to do well.

Because of our size, high rise is here to stay and it will increase in the future if Malta continues to prosper.

I am sure over the years people have always grumbled at change. For example, Tower Road looked much better as fields to the people at the time than the terraced villas that were eventually built on it. And yet today we feel that the villas looked more beautiful compared to today’s flats.

Look at the landscape of Valletta. Look how many people have photographed it and artists painted it. Yet, look closely and see how many high-rise and ugly flats were built and boathouses strewn along the seafront below the bastions. And yet today we feel the landscape of Valletta with the old blending in with the new is beautiful.

It’s amazing how we can get used to anything, so there’s still hope for Malta.

This is a Times of Malta print opinion piece