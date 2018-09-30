Today's front pages - September 28, 2018

The following are the top stories featured in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Planning Authority executive chairman Johann Buttigieg has defended his decision to fly a board member down on a private jet for a vote on the City Centre project, insisting it was done “with good intentions”. In another story, the newspaper says independent schools have increased their fees this year in an attempt to match the revised wages offered at State schools following an agreement between the government and the teachers union.

The Malta Independent quotes representatives of a delegation from the German Social Democrat Party who told a press conference held on board the Sea-Watch 3 search-and-rescue vessel that it was not enough for Malta to take in refugees, it had to do much more to help migrants.

In-Nazzjon says Justice Minister Owen Bonnici has breached the ministerial code of ethics.

L-Orizzont says Finance Minister Edward Scicluna has welcomed the International Monetary Fund report on transparency in public finances.