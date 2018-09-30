Advert
Friday, September 28, 2018, 11:52

Stan, customs' canine officer, makes his first drug bust

Passenger was carrying 5kg of marijuana

The marijuana packs found in the passenger's luggage.The marijuana packs found in the passenger's luggage.

Stan, a customs' sniffer dog, made his first drug bust on Thursday during routine checks following a flight arriving from Madrid.

While screening passengers and luggage, Stan indicated a passenger and his belongings to customs officers.

A Portuguese national had his luggage scanned and physically checked and four packets of marijuana weighing around five kilos were retrieved.

The narcotics were passed on to scene of crime officers from the police forensics department and the passenger was transferred to the drug squad for investigations.

Following an intensive 16 weeks training, customs’ canine unit started its operational task in the past week.

The investment was co-financed by the European Commission under the OLAF programme.

