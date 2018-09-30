PA chief's comments about private jet raise more questions - Delia

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Comments by the Planning Authority’s executive chairman about flying in a board member on a jet to vote on the City Centre project raised more questions than provided answers, according to Adrian Delia.

The Opposition leader was reacting to comments by Johann Buttigieg about his decision to fork out €8,750 to fly in Jacqueline Gili from Sicily, where she was on a family holiday, to attend a hearing on the St George’s Bay megaproject last Thursday.

Mr Buttigieg told the Times of Malta that he still believed, despite widespread criticism, that his decision was correct, but added that it would not be repeated now that he knew there was no “political backing”.

The Opposition was among those who levelled criticism at him, with Dr Delia calling for an independent inquiry into why Ms Gili was flown to and from Malta on a private jet.

On Friday, Dr Delia said the government did not know what good governance was.

It elected people on the PA board who, among others, picked and chose which meetings to attend and did not declare conflicts of interest.

“The Prime Minister said he was not informed of the decision to fly in Ms Gili, but he did not say whether he should have been informed. Questions have been raised on where people’s authority starts and ends.

“€8,750 – the equivalent of a full-year pension – were spent to fly over a person who was not indispensable… Why was the person allowed to go abroad? Did she ask for permission,” Dr Delia asked, adding that people had a right to know how and for what PA funds were used.

Mr Buttigieg’s comments raised more questions than provided answers about the PA’s operations, he added.