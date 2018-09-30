More than €30,000 discovered hidden in car

More than €30,000 were discovered hidden in a car that was crossing to Malta from Sicily.

The discovery was made by Customs Officials who were screening passengers on Friday.

A Chinese national who has an Italian residence permit was stopped for routine checks by Customs Enforcement Officials.

When asked whether he had anything to declare, the passenger said he was carrying empty luggage and €50 in cash.

The officers discovered €10,000 in one of the bags. Subsequent searches in the vehicle uncovered another €10,000 in the glove compartment and an additional €10,000 in the passenger's trousers.

He was also in possession of one counterfeit €50 note and one counterfeit €100 note.

The passenger was handed back the €10,000 that he is entitled to, while the remaining cash was seized and handed over to the Police Economic Crimes Unit along with the passenger who will be arraigned in Court on Saturday.