Friday, September 28, 2018, 06:57

Man critical after Lija accident

29-year-old believed to have lost control of his car

A 29-year-old man who lives in Mosta was critically injured in a traffic accident in Lija on Thursday night.

The police said the accident happened on Triq il-Mosta at 11.20pm.

The man, who is Nigerian, is believed to have lost control of the Peugeot 306 he was driving, hit a pavement and ended in a nearby field.

He was taken out of the car by members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team from Mater Dei Hospital.

He was transferred to hospital and an inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.

