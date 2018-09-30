Domestic violence case dropped after woman withdraws complaint

A pensioner who denied having slightly injured his wife in a domestic argument was let off the hook after the woman withdrew her complaint.

The 61-year old man from Zejtun, whose name is not to be published under court order, was arrested and arraigned on Friday over charges of having allegedly inflicted slight injuries upon his wife, caused her to fear violence, threatened her and breaching the peace.

After hearing the man plead not guilty, parte civile lawyers Alfred Abela and Marie Elise Agius informed the court that the victim did not wish for prosecution to be taken any further against her husband and was formally withdrawing her complaint.

Prosecuting senior inspector Trevor Micallef informed the court that there was no evidence to be put forward.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono declared that his client would gladly accept any help the court deemed necessary.



After a private word with the alleged victim, also present in the courtroom, duty magistrate Monica Vella declared the proceedings extinguished, warning the man that he would only be given a chance this first time.

Lawyer Amadeus Cachia was also defence counsel.