Court injunction spurs union to make its voice heard

The Union of Professional Educators - Voice Of The Workers has suspended its industrial action, after the court issued an injunction in the name of the Education Directorate, but it has vowed to make sure its members' voice was nevertheless heard.

The directives issued recently were aimed at teachers with a full load of 25 lessons.

"The action is a clear sign that the Education Directorate is trying to deprive its employees from choosing UPE to be their voice. Make no mistake, this move only continues to convince the same union that it is being effective in making its members voice heard," it said, noting that the directive regarding the photocopies being sent at the Government Printing Press was still effective.