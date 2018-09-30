Treating speculation

Reference is made to the article published by the Times of Malta (September 26), which was also followed up on its online news portal, entitled ‘Mcast flooded by ‘bullying’ claims against HR director’.

The Ministry has consciously refrained from commenting on this to allow space for proper processes to take place. However, it is unacceptable that newspapers speculate without even trying to verify or request to verify, and then print whatever is told to them to the detriment of whomever is in the way. The aforementioned article is the latest in a series that are founded on unfounded speculation, with the latest person to face such unfair treatment being Stephen Cachia.

Within the same series of articles there are speculations and allegations, dressed as facts, which contradict each other.

If recent history is anything to go by, newspapers ought to treat such speculation as such, and abide by facts and verifiable information, as well as the conclusions of independent bodies.