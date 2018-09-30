Prolific City hit Senglea for five

Mario Fontanella and Bojan Kaljevic reacting after a Valletta goal. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

SENGLEA ATHLETIC 1

Volpini 88

VALLETTA 5

Fontanella 6, 25

Kaljevic 14, 16, 55

Valletta maintained their hot-scoring form when they brushed aside Senglea Athletic 5-1 in a one-sided encounter at the Tedesco Stadium.

As the scoreline shows, the match was a no-contest as the Citizens completely tore apart the newly-promoted side with a four-goal burst inside the opening 25 minutes.

Valletta took the ground running and they took just six minutes to take the lead. Santiago Malano burst clear on the right and his low cross was turned home by Mario Fontanella.

The Citizens kept pushing forward and they added a second on 12 minutes. Enmy Pena Beltre sent a dipping ball into the path of Bojan Kaljevic who headed the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper Matthew Farrugia.

The Montenegrin striker struck again two minutes later when he was put clear through by Fontanella and slid the ball past Farrugia.

Kaljevic could have had a hat-trick on 23 minutes when he was put clear by Matteo Piciollo but he was denied by the onrushing Farrugia.

But the Citizens did add a fourth goal two minutes later when Joseph Zerafa’s inch-perfect pass put Fontanella clear and the Italian striker kept his cool to slot the ball home.

Doncic was forced to make his first change on 33 minutes when Malano pulled out injured and was replaced by Bogdan Gavrila.

Senglea’s first attempt at goal arrived ten minutes from the break when Romani Tcanturia dispossessed Zerafa but his shot flew wide.

Seven minutes into the second half, Senglea came close when Garcia’s fierce drive was somehow kept out by Bonello.

But Valletta’s response was immediate as three minutes later Miguel Alba put Kaljevic clear and the Montenegrin blasted the ball past Farrugia to complete his hat-trick.

Ten minutes from time, Bonello again denied Tcanturia as the Valletta no.1 showed great reflexes to palm away the Senglea striker’s shot.

At the other end, Farrugia charged out of his goal to deny the goal-bound Fontanella from notching his hat-trick.

Senglea did manage a consolation goal when Volpini hit the ball past Bonello, but that was too little too late.

Valletta striker Bojan Kaljevic was voted as the BOV Player of the match.