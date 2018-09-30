Hibs strike late to down St Andrews

Brazilian striker Taylon fires home Hibs' opener against St Andrews. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

HIBERNIANS 2

Taylon 88

Degabriele 90

ST ANDREWS 0

Hibernians needed two late goals to overcome St Andrews and bounce back from last week's defeat to Gżira United at the Tedesco Stadium.

The Paolites started brightly and after two minutes Jurgen Degabriele dashed into the area and his angled shot was met by Taylon who incredibly failed to push the ball into the net. Tiago Fonseca reacted first and fired onto the upright before Matthew Calleja Cremona saved.

Seven minutes later Degabriele missed another chance when he controlled Joseph Mbong’s cross but fired over from routine distance.

Late in the first half, Fonseca came close again when his angled drive just missed the upright with Calleja Cremona beaten.

On the restart, Hibs immediately went on the offensive and inside the first minute, Taylon sped past two markers but he blasted the ball over.

Twenty minutes into the second half, Dunstan Vella burst through and after exchanging the ball with Taylon his weak shot was blocked by Calleja Cremona.

St Andrews finally threatened 12 minutes from time when Kemar Reid sped past his marker and he hit a firm drive that was pushed away by Hogg.

Hibs pressure yielded a breakthrough two minutes from time. Substitute Fernando Tenorio chipped the ball into the path of Taylon who blasted ball home with an overhead kick.

The Saints were hit hard by this blow and they conceded a second in stoppage time when Taylon played in Degabriele who rounded Calleja Cremona and push the ball into an empty net.

Hibs striker Taylon was voted as the BOV Player of the match.