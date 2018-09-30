Floriana dismantle Qormi

Floriana saw off Qormi's challenge at the National Stadium. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Floriana returned to winning ways after stealing a march on Qormi.



The third minute had hardly elapsed when Floriana toppled their opponents for the first time. Juninho Cabral kept his reputation as an excellent free-kick taker with an exquisite effort from outside the box with the ball gliding into the top left corner of the net.



Qormi’s frustration grew when Failla put Floriana two goals ahead from the spot on 26 minutes after they were awarded a penalty for a handling infringement by Davide Mansi in the Qormi’s wall during another free-kick action by Maurizio Vella.



The Yellows got the goal they needed to spark their revival. A long punt Jamie Azzopardi released Alessio Cassar on the right, the latter crossing into the box where Yannick Yankam headed the ball home.



Luis Oliveira seemed to be biding his time to introduce fresh legs but when he brought on Clyde Borg for Ivica Guberac, and this move bore immediate fruit. Clyde Borg unleashed an unstoppable low shot into the low corner of the net, following substitute Daniel Agius’s delivery.



Qormi’s Yannick Yankam was voted the BOV player of the match.

