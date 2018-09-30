What happened on... September 28

10 years ago - The Sunday Times

Sunday, September 28, 2008

Two men attempted to buy girl’s silence

Two individuals tried to persuade the family of a 15-year-old girl at the centre of sexual assault allegations not to go to the police in exchange for a sum of money, The Sunday Times has learnt.

The individuals approached the family in an effort to persuade them to bury the issue after the girl claimed she had been sexually assaulted over a period of time by four men from Nadur.

It is understood that the two individuals even spoke to the girl, but the family pressed on and four men were arraigned in connection with the case earlier this month.

Brothers Josef and Peter Paul Said, aged 27 and 34 respectively, were charged with raping the girl and holding her against her will. They were also accused of breaching the conditions of a previous court sentence.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Peter Paul Debono and 24-year-old Mark Lorry Said were charged with corrupting a minor and participating in sexual acts with her.

The incidents are alleged to have started 18 months ago. The Sunday Times received information about the efforts to persuade the family – which is potentially incriminating – and passed it on to the police.

25 years ago - The Times

Tuesday, September 28, 1993

Lean lampuki season expected to improve

It has been the poorest lampuki season ever, but it should be busy at the fishmarket today – fishermen are expected in with some good catches, at last.

And housewives finding their favourite fish as scarce as fresh water should see prices tumbling if the reports turn out to be correct.

A bumper season was being predicted some weeks ago, following record tuna catches.

But frequent sightings of small lampuki early in August, which indicated bountiful catches later in the season, mysteriously did not materialise.

Instead of good catches, fishermen have been spending hundreds of liri on fuel and returning to land with hardly enough to feed their families, let alone with fish to sell.

The weather has been unkind, with the wind playing havoc with their plans. But in the few calm days they have had, the lampuka remained elusive.

Human skull found in Gżira

Mystery surrounds the discovery of a human skull found in a Gżira apartment on Sunday afternoon.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Saturday, September 28, 1968

RAF recruits for UK training

Group Capt. J. C. Atkinson, Group Captain flying at RAF Luqa yesterday morning inspected a passing out parade of 22 recruits who have successfully completed the eight-week basic recruit training course.

The recruits will leave for the United Kingdom shortly to attend Schools of Trade Training. Six of the recruits obtained marksman standard in their rifle shooting. A four-day camp, part of the rescue and initiative training, was held in Gozo during the fifth week of training.

There were several presentations during the passing out parade. The Shield of Merit and the Certificate of Academic merit were presented to R. Farrugia, of Msida and Walter Steel, of Cospicua, respectively.

The recruits were Lawrence Agius of Paola, Carmel Azzopardi of Sliema, Anthony Camilleri of Rabat, Anthony Farrugia, of Ħamrun, Richard Farrugia of Msida, Philip Galea, of Għaxaq, Anthony Mamo, of Paola, Joseph Manicolo, of Qormi, Anthony Mansueto, of Ħamrun, Bernard Moore of St Julian’s, Francis Muscat, of Birkirkara, Walter Steal of Gżira, Albert Tanti, of Ħamrun, Walter Tinnion, of Ħamrun, Carmel Vella of Żabbar, Arthur Wait of Cospicua, T. Xerri of Victoria and Peter Zammit, of Tarxien.