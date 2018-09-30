Public Transport to trial shuttle service for university students

The route to the Pembroke Park & Ride should ease parking problems on campus.

Malta Public Transport is trying out a new shuttle service to the University of Malta from the Pembroke Park & Ride.

The trial period will run until the end of 2018, after which take-up and trends will be analysed.

“The new route will have a positive impact on the general traffic flow and parking situation in the areas surrounding University," said Daniel Grech, Malta Public Transport commercial director.

“Malta Public Transport considered the accumulated hours that students waste driving around looking for parking, and the negative consequences that this has on air quality in the area.”

The University Students' Council (KSU), which has a partnership with Malta Public Transport, welcomed the new service as a viable alternative to private vehicle usage.

KSU is already addressing the parking and mobility situation on Campus by working on alternative modes of transport such as carpooling, car sharing, pedelec and bicycle commuting and motorcycles.

Route TD 17 will operate from Monday to Friday, from Pembroke P&R directly to Qroqq, close to the Msida Skate Park. The service will run every 15 minutes between 7am and 6pm – with the frequency changing to 30 minutes between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

As with other Tallinja Direct routes, tariffs are €1.50 for Tallinja card users and €3.00 for cash tickets. The trip consumes two credits on a 12 Single Day Journeys card, equivalent to €2.50.