Get vaccinated in October

It is that time of the year again: to cover your mouth, wash your hands and stay at home if you have the flu.

But the best prevention against the impending seasonal flu remains taking the jab, despite rumours to the contrary, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci warned this afternoon.

She stressed that vaccination was safe, and if people did get the flu, they should do their utmost to avoid spreading germs, especially by disposing of used tissues, because microbes could survive up to 24 hours.

Dr Gauci added that as from Monday, the authorities will start gathering information from general practitioners about any spread of influenza among the community. The information will help hospital authorities forecast the spread among the population.

Mater Dei Hospital CEO Ivan Falzon said that according to preliminary indications, the seasonal flu spread will not be as strong as last year.

Minister Chris Fearne noted that the most vulnerable people can start getting the flu jab as from October 15.

Last year 93,000 people were vaccinated against influenza, up from around 50,000 to 60,000 in previous years.

This year, more than half a million euros were being invested so as to reach a similar cohort of people, he said.

The flu season usually starts in Malta around the beginning of November, but people need to get vaccinated beforehand as jabs become effective three weeks following inoculation.

Those aged under five or over 55 and people with chronic illness can get vaccinated at health centres between October 15 and 27. Vaccinations will take place at all centres from Monday to Friday between 8am and 1pm or between 2.30pm and 7.30pm at those in Mosta, Floriana and Paola.

People can also register with their GPs or at local councils to get vaccinated there.

From October 27 onwards, anyone aged six months and up can get vaccinated for free.