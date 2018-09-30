Announcements - September 28, 2018

AZZOPARDI. On September 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, RITA (Rita ta’ Lapsi) of Siġġiewi, aged 90, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Nazzarena, widow of Nikola Zammit, and Madalena, widow of Ġużeppi Bugeja, other numerous relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, October 1, at 4pm, for St Nicholas parish church, Siġġiewi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4.30pm, followed by interment at Siġġiewi cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARUANA. On September 27, JEAN, née De Micoli, went to meet the Risen Lord, aged 82. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Josef, director of N. Caruana & Sons Ltd, Valletta, her daughters Michelle and Carmel Sammut and Yvette and Dennis Mercieca, her grandchildren André, Laura and Erika, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, October 1, at 1.30pm, for Balluta parish church where Mass will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wish to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at MW8, Mater Dei Hospital.

GAUCI MAISTRE. On September 26, JOSEPH, aged 77, passed away peacefully at his home in Sliema, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. His loss is deeply mourned by his beloved and devoted wife Pat, née Copperstone, his children Peter, Veronica and her husband Franco Debono, Michael and his wife Gabby, his grandchildren Demi, Sophie, Paula and Beppe, his brothers Godfrey and his wife Joan, Anton and his wife Judy, John and his wife Anne Marie, Paul and his wife Marceline, his in-laws Josette and her husband Josie Ellul Mercer, John and his wife Carol, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, September 28, at 1.30pm for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIMA. On Tuesday, September 25, at Casa Antonia Residential Home, Balzan, MARYANNE, née Gauci Borda, widow of Francis, aged 93, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Norman, Adrian, Monica, Marisa, Mark, Simone, Diane, David, Brian and their respective spouses, Frank Borg, widower of her daughter Nadya, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia today, Friday, September 28, at 2pm, for Our Lady of the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks go to the management and all the carers at Casa Antonia for the exceptional dedication and loving care shown to her over the past years.

PACE. On September 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELO of Attard, aged 91, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Jane and her husband Michael Debono, Mario and his wife MaryAnne née Spiteri, Guido and his wife Mariza née Muscat, Marisa and her very good friend Monique, his grandchildren Mark and his wife Hannah, Alex and his wife Antonia, Mireille and her husband John, Michaela and her husband Kris, Matthew and his wife Caren, Stephanie and Jeremy, his great-grandchildren Nicola, Ann, Krista, Sarah, Adrian, Fay, Andrew and Bianca, his in-laws Margaret Pace widow of his brother Joe, Paul Gauci widower of his sister Mary, John Mercieca of Canada, Frans Mercieca and his wife Jane, nephews and nieces, his devoted carers Chiqui and Rhoda, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Friday, September 28, at 2pm, at St Mary’s parish church, Attard, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at the Renal Unit, Mater Dei Hospital, for their excellent dedication and professional care.

PRIVITERA. On Thursday, September 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARGARET of Sliema, passed away peacefully, aged 85, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters, Annie Bonello, widow of Domenic and Vanna and her husband Charles Mizzi, Stella, widow of her brother Paul of Australia, her numerous and beloved nephews and nieces, her numerous beloved nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, October 2, at 7.30am, for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Gynae Ward, Mater Dei Hospital, for their excellent care and dedication.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – CARMELINA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 20th anniversary of her death. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by Mariella and Eric, Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben.

BRINCAT – VIOLET. Unfading memories of nanna Vi, especially today the 12th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Edgar, Joseph, Corinne, Donald and their families. A Mass in her memory will be said today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

CILIA LA CORTE – ANTHONY. In loving memory and grateful remembrance on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Helen, daughter Martine, Duncan, Zachary, Catrina, family and friends.

PULLICINO. Cherished and loving memories of our darling DENISE, gone from us too soon, on the 38th anniversary of her passing away.

We know that you are with us

Standing always by our side.

We think of you each day

With so much love and pride.

For nothing loved is ever lost

And you were loved so much.

That’s why you will forever live

Deep inside our hearts.

Mum, Alex, Austin and Marie, in-laws, nephews and nieces.

XUEREB – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the 41st anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Ramon, Irma, Tanya and Marina, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

